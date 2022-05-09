FANS of Grand Designs may have their interest piqued after seeing a garage listed for auction in Newport.

At first look, a single garage up for auction with a guide price of £40,000-plus would have even Kevin McCloud puzzled.

However, the garage – which is adjacent to 15 Gold Tops – has planning permission for conversion into a two-storey detached house.

The stone-built domestic garage is listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Sean Roper, from Paul Fosh Auctions, said there had already been keen interest in the garage, which opens straight onto Gold Tops and is not far from the city's civic centre.

“Garages of this type in the professional and commercial quarter of the city are very rare and seldom come on the market,” he said. “Add to the mix that the property has planning for conversion to a house and it gets even more desirable.

“The garage is located just a short distance from Newport's Ridgeway district which is arguably the most exclusive and sought-after residential location in the city with magnificent detached homes and sweeping views right across the Usk Valley and the Celtic Manor golf course.”

Planning permission, ref 21/0193 Newport City Council, for conversion of the garage to a house is pending subject to section 106 being paid.

The garage will up for bids as part of Paul Fosh Auctions’ 70-lot auction starting at midday on Tuesday, May 17 and ending at 5pm on Thursday, May 19.