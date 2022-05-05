A CAERPHILLY woman who was wanted by police in connection with an investigation into supplying Class A drugs has been arrested.
Gwent Police appealed for information to find Katie-Ann Jones, who is also known as Katie-Ann Lloyd, on April 25.
Following the appeal, officers have confirmed that the 37-year-old has now been arrested.
“We issued an appeal to find Katie-Ann Jones, also known as Katie-Ann Lloyd, from Caerphilly, in connection with an investigation into drug supply offences,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson. “The 37-year-old has been located and arrested.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
