A CAERPHILLY woman who was wanted by police in connection with an investigation into supplying Class A drugs has been arrested.

Gwent Police appealed for information to find Katie-Ann Jones, who is also known as Katie-Ann Lloyd, on April 25.

Following the appeal, officers have confirmed that the 37-year-old has now been arrested.

“We issued an appeal to find Katie-Ann Jones, also known as Katie-Ann Lloyd, from Caerphilly, in connection with an investigation into drug supply offences,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson. “The 37-year-old has been located and arrested.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”