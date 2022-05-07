A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM GARETH JOHN CHILD, 23, of Beatty Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two counts of assault by beating on December 18, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for four weeks between 8pm and 7am and must pay £413 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ISMAIL AL-KATHIRI CHAVEZ, 21, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on March 18.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving 12 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

PETER DAVIES, 21, of Beaufort Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis at the Tesco garage, Spytty Road, Newport, on February 7.

MORE NEWS: Woman who kept hammer in her handbag ran with it towards fellow hotel guests

GARETH SIDNEY BISP, 48, of Hall Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach, on March 25.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES ANDREW PRICE, 30, of Quarry Dale, Rumney, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Lighthouse Road, Newport, with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on November 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £855 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL DAVID PALMER, 53, of Station Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order on January 18.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JENKINS, 31, of Cromwell Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, being drunk and disorderly on Upper Dock Street and possession of cocaine and cannabis on November 20, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a four-week curfew and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RADU MOHARICI, 36, of Feering Street, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified on Cardiff Road on March 17 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for two years.