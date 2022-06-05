Live

Newport and Gwent council election results live updates

By Elis Sandford

  • The public headed to the polls yesterday to vote for their next councillors
  • Elections were held in all five regions in Gwent - Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen
  • We have boots on the ground in all five regions today to bring you the results
  • We will also have updates as results from across Wales and the wider UK come in

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos