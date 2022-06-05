- The public headed to the polls yesterday to vote for their next councillors
- Elections were held in all five regions in Gwent - Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen
- We have boots on the ground in all five regions today to bring you the results
- We will also have updates as results from across Wales and the wider UK come in
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here