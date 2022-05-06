THE body of a man who has been missing for more than a month has been found.
In recent weeks, South Wales Police has been searching for David Stewart, who has been missing since Friday, April 1.
Yesterday, the force confirmed that a body found on Horton Beach in the Gower over the weekend, has been identified as Mr Stewart.
The 58-year-old, from West Cross in Swansea, was understood to have links to Newport.
Police have thanked those who shared the missing person appeal over the last few weeks.
On April 1, Mr Stewart was reported missing from his home.
He was described as white, around 5ft 11" and of slim build, with short thin strawberry blonde hair, stubble, and freckles, possibly wearing a blue coat and glasses.
What have police said?
In a statement, a representative from South Wales Police said: “At midday on Saturday morning (April 30) a report was received of a body on Horton Beach, Gower.
“Formal identification procedures have now been carried out and the body has been formally identified as missing 58 year-old David Stewart, from West Cross.
“Our thoughts remain with David’s family at this difficult time.
“We’d like to thank you for all your shares, it really does make a difference.”
