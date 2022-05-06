PEOPLE who suffer with asthma and 23 other conditions are being urged to check if they could be owed hundreds of pounds from the government.

Brits who suffer from conditions affecting the respiratory system that impact their everyday lives could be eligible for a payment of £128 per week from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

New data released by the DWP has shown an increase in the number of people claiming support for a list of conditions affecting the respiratory system.

24 conditions are listed with 2.9 million people across the UK claiming support through Personal Independence Payments (PIP) as of the end of January this year.

PIP rates 2022 to 2023

Eligibility is split into Daily living and Mobility with paymenets ranging from £24.45 to ££156.90 each week.

PIP is paid every four weeks with eligible Brits receiving payments between £97.80 and £627.60 each period.

Who is eligible for PIP?





To qualify for PIP you generally need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the last three years and be residing in the country when you apply for support.

To qualify you must have a health condition which has led to difficulties with daily living or getting around for three months and expect these difficulties to continue for at least nine months.

If you need help completing daily tasks such as preparing or cooking food or moving around outside the home, then you may consider applying for support.

Below is a list of the 24 conditions eligible for support through PIP. Assessment award rates vary by disabling condition and a PIP claimant’s main disabling condition is recorded during their assessment.

Diseases of the upper respiratory tract

Sleep apnoea - obstructive

Upper respiratory tract - Other diseases of / type not known

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Chronic bronchitis

Emphysema

Bronchiectasis

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Pulmonary fibrosis

Extrinsic allergic alveolitis

Fibrosing alveolitis

Pulmonary fibrosis - Other / type not known

Pneumoconiosis

Asbestosis

Pneumoconiosis - coalworkers

Pneumoconiosis - Other / type not known

Silicosis

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration

Granulomatous lung disease and pulmonary infiltration - Other / type not known

Sarcoidosis

Disease of the pleura

Empyema

Pleura - Other diseases of / type not known

Pleural effusion

Pneumothorax

Lung transplantation

Heart and lung transplantation

Pulmonary embolus

Pneumonia

For further information on PIP and whether you could be eligible, head to the government website.