Wales has seen another six covid deaths in Wales, according to the latest public health figures.
It brings the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 7,405, since the beginning of the pandemic.
None of the latest deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Area – the health board area which covers Newport and the wider Gwent area.
Here, the number of deaths remains at 1,223.
Nationwide, in the latest 24 testing period, Public Health Wales is reporting that there has been 129 new covid cases.
Of course, with the latest Welsh Government advice no longer encouraging routine testing, the actual numbers are likely to be higher.
But, of the known cases, 32 were recorded in Gwent.
Broken down further, there were nine apiece in both Caerphilly and Newport, five in both Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, and four in Monmouthshire.
The highest number of new cases were recorded in Cardiff, where there were 15 new cases.
But, relative to population size, new cases of the virus were most prevalent in Blaenau Gwent, where the five cases equate to 7.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Below, you can find the number of new covid cases in Wales, broken down by local authority area.
Covid in Wales: area-by-area
Blaenau Gwent: 5
Caerphilly: 9
Monmouthshire: 4
Newport: 9
Torfaen: 5
Anglesey: 1
Conwy: 7
Denbighshire: 5
Flintshire: 2
Gwynedd: 2
Wrexham: 3
Cardiff: 15
Vale of Glamorgan: 1
Bridgend: 8
Merthyr Tydfil: 1
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 1
Carmarthenshire: 9
Ceredigion: 3
Pembrokeshire: 5
Powys: 3
Neath Port Talbot: 9
Swansea: 13
Unknown location: 4
Resident Outside Wales: 5
