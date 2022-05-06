A POLICE car was involved in a crash on the May Bank Holiday weekend, it has been confirmed.
On Sunday, May 1, the emergency services were called to reports of a crash at the A4042 roundabout in Newport – near to junction 25A for the M4 northbound.
It has been confirmed that it was a two-car collision – one of which was a marked police vehicle.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, which took place at around midday.
Gwent Police confirmed that they sent units to the scene, to assist with traffic management.
The Argus understands that the police car involved in the collision was on a routine patrol at the time, and it is not thought that it was on blue lights.
Statement from police in full
A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042 in Newport at around 12pm on Sunday, May 1.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two cars – one of which was a marked police vehicle.
“No injuries were reported.”
