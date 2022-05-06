POLICE are becoming “increasingly worried” about a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Madison, who has links to South Wales, has been missing from the Southmead area of Bristol for more than a week and concern for her welfare is growing.
Detective Inspector Stephen Baines, of Avon and Somerset Police, said:
“We’re particularly concerned about the company she may be keeping and that others may look to exploit her.
“While Maddie has previously gone missing, her carers have not heard from her for a week and are growing increasingly worried about her.
“Maddie – people are worried about you. If you see this, please phone us on 101.”
Madison is:
- White;
- About 5ft tall;
- Of average build;
- With shoulder length brown hair.
South Wales Police have shared the appeal, writing: “Our colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police are hoping to locate Maddie, a missing 15 year-old, who is believed to have links to the south Wales area.”
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222098703.
Anyone with information about where Maddie might be should call 101 quoting the same reference: 5222098703.
