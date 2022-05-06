AN AIR ambulance was called to a Gwent town late last night, after reports of a patient in need of assistance.
Last night - Thursday, May 5 - the Wales Air Ambulance was deployed to Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, at around 9.41pm.
Their overnight aircraft was sent from Cardiff Heliport, and landed at Bailey Park at 9.58pm.
Here, the on-board consultant and critical care practitioner treated their patient.
It has been confirmed that they were later taken to hospital in a Welsh Ambulance Service road ambulance for further treatment.
The air ambulance’s involvement was said to have concluded at 11.37pm, departing Bailey Park and returning to the Cardiff Heliport in just 13 minutes.
Statement from the air ambulance service in full
A spokeswoman for the Wales Air Ambulance told the Argus: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in Abergavenny area yesterday evening (May 5, 2022).
“Our overnight aircraft from Cardiff was mobile at 9.41pm and arrived at the scene at 9.58pm.
“Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, a patient was taken to hospital in a road ambulance.
“Our involvement concluded at 11.37pm.”
