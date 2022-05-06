LEEDS-BASED Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has asked for donations to a brain injury charity for her birthday as her boyfriend recovers after being hit by a car back in March.

Ms Warner's boyfriend Nat Eddleston is still recovering from his accident that took place in the early hours of the morning in Leeds whilst walking home from a night out six weeks ago.

Now reality tv star who will celebrate her 32nd birthday later this month has asked followers to make a donation on her behalf to Headway.

Headway is a UK-based charity that provides key support to those who have suffered a brain injury.

Sharing the news on her Facebook page, the hairdresser said "For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Headway - the brain injury association.

"I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me.

"Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I’ve included information about Headway - the brain injury association below."

Adding that: "Headway’s mission is to promote the understanding of all aspects of brain injury and to provide vital information, support and services to people with a brain injury, their families and carers."

So far Ms Warner raised £1,315 which has by fair exceeded the set target of £150.

The 31-year-old plumber reportedly suffered a broken neck and back along with two collapsed lungs after the accident that took place on March 18.

It was said that he was on a life support machine initially but it no longer supported by the machine.

Since the incident, Ms Warner along with her sister Izzi has been absent from the show as she remains by Mr Eddleston's side in the hospital.

Although not appearing on the show bosses have confirmed that they will honour her filming fee and told her to take all the time she needs.