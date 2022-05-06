A MAN is wanted by police for breaching a restraining order.

Gwent Police are looking for Keri John Phillips. They want to speak to the 53-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil about an ongoing investigation into the breach of a restraining order.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels and quote the reference 2100391415.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 