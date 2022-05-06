A MAN is wanted by police for breaching a restraining order.
Gwent Police are looking for Keri John Phillips. They want to speak to the 53-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil about an ongoing investigation into the breach of a restraining order.
MORE NEWS:
- Man dies after A449 crash between Newport and Raglan
- Teen missing with concerns growing about 'company she may be keeping'
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels and quote the reference 2100391415.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here