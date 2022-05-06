BOTTLES of Irn-Bru are being recalled across the UK over exploding fears that could see the caps of bottle pop off unexpectedly.

AG Barr, the company that manufactures the popular product has said it is recalling the bottles as a precaution due to an "intermittent fault" in how some caps have been applied.

There have been a small number of reports of the caps popping off unexpectedly.

The Food Standards Agency said: “AG Barr is recalling IRN-BRU Regular and IRN-BRU 1901 750ml glass bottles on a precautionary basis because there have been a small number of reports that the bottle caps pop off unexpectedly.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products. Please see the attached notice.”

What Irn-Bru products are being recalled?





IRN-BRU Regular

Pack size: 750ml Glass Bottle

Batch code: C2 2083, C2 2084

Best before: March 2023

IRN-BRU 1901

Pack size: 750ml Glass Bottle

Batch code: C2 2082, C2 2087, C2 2088

Best before: March 2023

What to do if you are affected by the Irn-Bru recall

In an “important safety notice” to customers, AG Barr said: “As a precautionary measure A.G. Barr is recalling certain 750ml IRN•BRU Regular and IRN~BRU 1901 glass bottles from the market because of an issue with caps which may cause them to pop off unexpectedly.

“We believe this to be an infrequent, intermittent fault in some of our bottles. The liquid in the bottle is good and tastes as you would expect.”

The Food Standards Agency urged customers affected to open bottles with care to release the pressure.

The added: “Bottles should be handled carefully and pointed away from the body at arm’s length when opening. Consumers should then contact AG Barr at consumercare@agbarr.co.uk.”