A MAN arrested after a crash in Chepstow which left a woman hospitalised has been released, police have confirmed.

The emergency services were called to the A466 Wye Valley Link Road on Tuesday, May 3, after receiving reports of a crash between a car and a stationary lorry.

It was confirmed by Gwent Police in the aftermath of the incident that the driver the car involved had been arrested “on suspicion of dangerous driving”.

His passenger, a woman, was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Today - Friday, May 6 - police have issued an update.

They told the Argus that the arrested man has been released under investigation.

There is currently no further information available regarding the condition of the woman, and it is understood that she remains in hospital.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, which took place at around 1.30pm, the police, two air ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance from the Welsh Ambulance Service were sent to the scene.

They were joined by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Chepstow, Malpas, Ely and Barry.

Specialist hydraulic cutting equipment was used to free one person trapped in the car involved in the crash.

The nearby A466 was closed for some time and caused traffic to pour into Chepstow where they were significantly delayed.

The road reopened at around 8pm the same day.

What did police say?





In the aftermath of the incident, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “We got the call at about 1.45pm today to a report of a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry on the A466.

“The lorry was parked at the time.

“The passenger in the car, a woman, was taken to hospital and the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody.”

Today, the force has confirmed that he has been released under investigation.