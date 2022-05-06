THE leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council Philippa Marsden has lost her seat in a landslide result.

Mrs Marsden recorded just 213 of the 2,707 votes (or 7.9 per cent) which were cast in the Ynysddu ward.

Independents Janine Reed and Jan Jones took both of Labour’s seats in the ward, with 1,150 and 1,162 votes respectively.

With Labour’s John Ridgewell not standing for re-election, Phoebe Marsden stood to replace him, but received 213 votes.

“We both would like to thank all those who supported us,” said Janine Reed and Jan Jones, following the announcement of the result.

The new Independent councillors for Ynysddu Janine Reed and Jan Jones (L-R).

“It was wonderful to drive through the valley to see all our Vote Independent posters and banners displayed in the gardens and windows throughout the ward. We enjoyed speaking to people on their doorsteps and are proud that it has been a victory for positive campaigning.

“We are pleased to have been chosen to represent all the people in the valley and pledge to listen to people and continue to work hard on their behalf.”

Ynysddu ward has the highest percentage turnout in any ward in Caerphilly – with 45.78 per cent.

“We are amazed by the turnout,” said Cllrs Reed and Jones. “People have come out for us.

“It was because people are angry. They supported us and now we are just overjoyed.

“People in the valley felt they were not being listened to. It showed in the turnout and in the vote.”

When approached by the Local Democracy Service, Mrs Marsden declined to comment.