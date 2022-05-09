A PAEDOPHILE has pleaded guilty to committing a sex offence against a “schoolgirl”.

Raymond Francis, 64, of Westfield Avenue, Newport, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, a “decoy” called Tia.

The offence was committed between July and August last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant’s case was adjourned until June 6 by Judge Catherine Richards for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Following his guilty plea, Francis was told he has to register as a sex offender.

He was granted conditional bail.