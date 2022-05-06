YOUNGSTERS will take to the track on go-karts that they built themselves.

The Goblin Greenpower race is returning for the first time since 2019, after the Covid pandemic put events on hold.

Organised by Greenpower – a charity which inspires children to excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) subjects – the race will see children from schools in Wales - including Newport and Torfaen - and England race in go-karts they’ve built.

The races taking place tomorrow (May 7) will include children aged between nine and 11 from two Newport schools:

St Julian’s Primary School (who have been involved previously);

Monnow Primary School.

St Julian's Primary School pupils with 'Fiery Unicorn' in 2019

Three schools in Torfaen will also be taking to the track:

Pontnewydd Primary School (who took part in 2019);

Llantarnam Primary School;

Woodlands Primary School.

Pontnewydd Panda racing at the 2019 event

The racing event, which will be at Renishaw, Miskin, will also involve schools from Merthyr Tydfil, Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Gloucester, and Bristol.

“The races started more than 20 years ago,” said south Wales Greenpower ambassador Ciara Doyle.

“We’ve encouraged more Welsh schools to get involved and more people contacted us about getting involved after the [South Wales Argus] article about it [in 2019].”

Ahead of the races the schools which get involved are sent a go kart set which they put together, pairing with STEM ambassadors.

Goblin Greenpower races in 2019 (Picture: Peter Mining)

“We’ve had a fantastic response,” added Ms Doyle.

“Some make it into a design project too. Others will make a media team to document making the go kart and film on the day.

“You see how excited the kids are; it’s a huge achievement for them to see what they’ve build and we’ve had great decorations in the past.

“People are really embracing it and it’s lovely to be able to get back to it.”

There will be 16 go karts in total at tomorrow’s races, with it hoped that they’ll be able to get more than 20 involved in later years.

People wanting to get involved – including schools who want to take part in future events or those hoping to be STEM ambassadors – can e-mail Ms Doyle via Ciara.doyle@simenes-energy.com

Find out more about the charity at www.greenpower.co.uk