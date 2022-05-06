A 73-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital after this morning’s crash in Abergavenny.
The crash happened on Blaenavon Road in Abergavenny at 10.25am on April 6.
Gwent Police confirmed that the man, who is from the Blaenau Gwent area, was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital after the single-car crash and has been discharged. The road was closed and reopened around 1.22pm.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of a single car road traffic collision on Blaen-Afon Road in Abergavenny at around 10:25am on Friday 6 April.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“A 73-year-old man from the Blaenau Gwent area was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital and has since been discharged.”
