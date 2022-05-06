POLICE are continuing to investigate Christchurch Cemetery in Newport, after an object was found.

Earlier this week, alarm bells were raised after a heavy police presence was spotted in the cemetery, with a section of the site cordoned off from the public.

Initially, it was revealed that police were investigating reports of "unauthorised use" of the grounds.

The area in question is said to be an “undeveloped" patch of land at the cemetery's western edge.

Today, following an Argus request for an update, police have confirmed that their position remains largely unchanged at this time.

They are continuing to work to identify an “object below ground”.

At this time, they have yet to “confirm the nature of this object”, and their excavation is continuing.

Due to the land’s proximity to the main cemetery grounds, Gwent Police has confirmed that their excavation is being carried out in a “sensitive” manner.

The force is working alongside the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council - which owns the cemetery - while the investigation continues.

Map of Christchurch Cemetery and surrounding area in Newport, with the police cordoned-off area marked in red. Original picture: Google

Several police vehicles were seen in the cemetery and workers were putting up metal fencing to screen off the area from the public towards the beginning of the week.

Gwent Police superintendent Vicki Townsend said the force had first been alerted to a potential incident last Wednesday (April 27).

Christchurch Cemetery has remained open to the public, despite the fencing and a heavy police presence.

But, one access path, leading over a footbridge from Christchurch Road to allotments near the cemetery, has been blocked off from public use at this time.

What have police said?





The most recent statement from Gwent Police reads: “Our investigations have identified an object below ground at the land adjacent to the cemetery.

“Work to confirm the nature of this object is ongoing and we’ve started a sensitive excavation of the area.”