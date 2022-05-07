THIRTEEN cases of hepatitis have been found in children in Wales.
Public Health Wales confirmed the number of acute hepatitis – an increase of two cases since the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) provided figures on April 25.
Public Health Wales is working with the UKHSA, Public Health Scotland and Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland) to investigate the cases and a number of hypotheses are being investigated.
It is believed that – from the data gathered so far – the rise in cases may be linked to adenovirus infection, along with other factors playing a role.
Symptoms of hepatitis to look out for:
- dark urine
- pale, grey-coloured poo
- itchy skin
- yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)
- muscle and joint pain
- a high temperature
- feeling and being sick
- feeling unusually tired all the time
- loss of appetite
- tummy pain
Dr Ardiana Gjini, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: “Hepatitis can cause jaundice and inflammation of the liver, so parents and carers should be aware of the symptoms of jaundice – including skin with a yellow tinge which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes.
“We are reminding the public to familiarise themselves with this and other symptoms of hepatitis in light of these UK cases.
“In addition, the importance of maintaining normal hygiene routines, especially ensuring that children wash their hands properly, help to reduce the spread of many common infections.
“Parents and carers are reminded that they should keep their children away from school and seek advice from a GP or an appropriate specialist if their child experiences any symptoms linked with hepatitis.”
Regular updates on the ongoing investigation into the cases in the UK can be found on the UKHSA website.
