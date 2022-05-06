A RAPIST who attacked a woman after she had modelled underwear for him has been jailed.
Jack Roberts, 21, from Cwmbran, subjected his victim to a “terrifying ordeal” after forcing himself on her.
The complainant now “struggles to be around men” after she was pinned down and sexually assaulted, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Roberts, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, was found guilty of rape by a jury following a trial.
He had denied the charge.
The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, told him: “When she tried to put her jeans back on having modelled the underwear you had brought with you, you pushed her by her shoulders on to her back.
“She was scared and she froze, which was perfectly understandable.”
He said the victim “froze in fear”.
Recorder Bilal Siddique added: “She told you to stop. You must have repeatedly ignored her pleas.
“It must have been a terrifying ordeal.
“It must have been crystal clear you were raping her.”
The defendant, who was represented by Marian Lewis, was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions recorded against him.
Roberts was sent to prison for six years and six months and told he must register as a sex offender for life.
The offence took place in 2020.
