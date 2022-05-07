LEGOLAND Windsor has officially opened their exciting new attraction The Magical Forest and it doesn't disappoint.

The newest extension to the LEGO Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures lets visitors explore the land and watch the creatures that call the forest their home come to life.

From the adorable baby Alicorn Bits & Bobs, a Venus Fly Trap, and even a dragon, the new forest has it all.

We were lucky enough to beat the crowds and get a sneak preview of the latest attraction ahead of its opening on the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Magical Forest. (Emilia Kettle)

The Magical Forest at LEGOLAND Windsor

Keeping in line with its promise of being fully immersive, you're transported into the land through a magical light tunnel.

Once you make it into the forest you can meet the new mythical creatures and sit back and watch as they come to life thanks to exciting Augmented Reality technology (AR).

All you have to do is download the LEGOLAND Windsor app and launch the Mythica AR Experience.

Then whenever you come across an animal that has a special code you just get the app up, scan the code and prepare to watch the magical creatures come to life.

The AR Experience holds up to its praise, it's quick and simple to use and gives an exciting 3D component to the forest that will keep the little one's entertained for ages.

Each creature has its own little land, with the Crystal Claw Crab settling in an impressive Volcano that gives visitors an extra surprise.

And the loveable Flowerhorn settled in its natural habitat of plants and colourful flowers.

See the creatures come to life. (LEGOLAND Windsor)

Asides from the grand mythical creatures that come to life, there are plenty of other adorable and slightly bizarre animals hidden around the forest that you can see if you can spot.

A personal favourite was the Panda Frogs hiding out with Bits & Bobs and the very cute Duck Snails.

All the new creatures of the land were built by the Resorts expert Model Makers and took over 452 hours to build them all.

The new Magical Forest ends in a spectacular experience when you get to travel through the Lava cave, the home of the incredible Lava Dragon, and even get a snap with the impressive creature.

The immersive walkthrough experience is perfect for all ages no matter who is young or old, and it promises to bring out the child in even the oldest souls.

The attraction is open from 10am until 6pm, the same time as the park opening which gives you plenty of time to explore all of the Mythica Land and meet all the other creative and weird creatures dotted across the land.

Meet all the new creatures. (Emilia Kettle)

You can even try the Flight of The Sky Lion ride that lets you soar through the sky and meet all the amazing creatures that call The Magical Forest home, in the UK's first-ever flying theatre ride.

But if you fancy trying the Flight of The Sky Lion, you may want to head to it early to beat the queues or book a Ride and Reserve to save some time.

LEGOLAND Windsor food - the restaurants

If you get peckish you can visit the Hungry Troll restaurant and try some traditional British Fish and Chips along with some mushy peas, curry sauce, and more.

The typical price for a meal is around £10 with prices rising to £15 dependent on what you order but it's important to note that the restaurant is card only.

But if you don't fancy fish and chops then there are plenty of other options across the park including an all-you-can-eat Pizza and Pasta buffet at City Walk just next to Mythica Land that cost £16 per adult or just over £9 per child.

If you prefer burgers then head to the Pirate Burger Kitchen and enjoy some yummy options including classic cheeseburgers to spicy bean burgers.

The Hungry Troll Restaurant. (Emilia Kettle)

How to get tickets to LEGOLAND Windsor:

Tickets for LEGOLAND start from £29 per person with children under 90cm go free.

But if you want to save money and visit hundreds of attractions all year round you can get a Merlin Pass.

How to buy a Merlin Pass

The Merlin Pass is available to use at a variety of Merlin Entertainments attractions.

Several Merlin Pass memberships are available so if you’re not sure which one would best suit you, more information is available on the Merlin Pass website here.

The Discovery Pass is only available as an Annual Pass however the Silver Pass, Gold Pass and Platinum Pass are all available annually as well as monthly.

Each Pass comes with different benefits and prices, accommodating a variety of budgets.

You can buy a Merlin Pass via the website here and more information is available there too.