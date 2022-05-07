NASTY Gal has revealed the top 10 celeb dresses that 'broke the internet' from the past 30 years.

The fashion retailer has put together a ranking of some of the most memorable looks worn by pop culture's most famous faces. 

From Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress to Beyonce's striking Lemonade outfit, these unforgettable looks made waves in the 1990s and 2000s and we haven't stopped thinking about them since. 

Each dress has been ranked, out of a possible 20 points, according to a number of crucial factors including the number of articles written on it and the impact it had on the celebrity's career.

Nasty Gal also analysed the wider impact of the dresses, studying their influence on the fashion industry and society as a whole through the number of imitations of the dress.

"The more impactful the dress, the more iconic," Nasty Gal has explained.

Here are the most iconic celeb dresses that helped shape fashion today.

Nasty Gal ranks top 10 most iconic celeb dresses 

Coming in first place is without a doubt Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell's, Union Jack Dress.

Halliwell wore the momentous outfit at the 1997 Brit Awards, and it became synonymous with the popular girl band itself.

This stand out dress also created the biggest buzz online with a total of 70,861 social media engagements, according to Nasty Gal.

The dress, which was made from a £5 teatowel on a Gucci dress, almost didn't happen but Halliwell rose above the doubts, she admitted in an Instagram post on the dress' 24th anniversary.

Check out the other historic dresses that turned fashion on its head.

Top 10 celeb dresses that broke the internet 

1. The Union Jack Dress

Worn by: Geri Halliwell

Designed by: Geri Halliwell 

Nasty Gal score: 18

2. The Revenge Dress

Worn by: Princess Diana

Designed by: Christina Stambolian

Nasty Gal score: 16

3. The Safety Pin Dress 

Worn by: Liz Hurley

Designed by: Gianni Versace

Nasty Gal score: 15

4. The Versace Green Dress

Worn by: JLO

Designed by: Donatella Versace

Nasty Gal score: 14

5. The Meat Dress

Worn by: Lady Gaga

Designed by: Franc Fernandez

Nasty Gal score: 12

South Wales Argus: Lady Gaga's meat dress. Credit:PALady Gaga's meat dress. Credit:PA

6. The Leg Bomb Dress

Worn by: Angelina Jolie

Designed by: Versace 

Nasty Gal score: 11

7. The Oscars Tuxedo Dress 

Worn by: Billy Porter 

Designed by: Christian Siriano

Nasty Gal score: 11

8. The Swan Dress 

Worn by: Björk 

Designed by: Marjan Pejoski

Nasty Gal score: 11

9. The Omelette Dress

Worn by: Rihanna 

Designed by: Guo Pei

Nasty Gal score: 11

10. The Lemonade Dress

Worn by: Beyoncé

Designed by: B. Akerlund

Nasty Gal score: 10