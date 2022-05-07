NASTY Gal has revealed the top 10 celeb dresses that 'broke the internet' from the past 30 years.
The fashion retailer has put together a ranking of some of the most memorable looks worn by pop culture's most famous faces.
From Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress to Beyonce's striking Lemonade outfit, these unforgettable looks made waves in the 1990s and 2000s and we haven't stopped thinking about them since.
Each dress has been ranked, out of a possible 20 points, according to a number of crucial factors including the number of articles written on it and the impact it had on the celebrity's career.
Nasty Gal also analysed the wider impact of the dresses, studying their influence on the fashion industry and society as a whole through the number of imitations of the dress.
"The more impactful the dress, the more iconic," Nasty Gal has explained.
Here are the most iconic celeb dresses that helped shape fashion today.
Nasty Gal ranks top 10 most iconic celeb dresses
Coming in first place is without a doubt Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell's, Union Jack Dress.
Halliwell wore the momentous outfit at the 1997 Brit Awards, and it became synonymous with the popular girl band itself.
This stand out dress also created the biggest buzz online with a total of 70,861 social media engagements, according to Nasty Gal.
The dress, which was made from a £5 teatowel on a Gucci dress, almost didn't happen but Halliwell rose above the doubts, she admitted in an Instagram post on the dress' 24th anniversary.
Check out the other historic dresses that turned fashion on its head.
Top 10 celeb dresses that broke the internet
1. The Union Jack Dress
Worn by: Geri Halliwell
Designed by: Geri Halliwell
Nasty Gal score: 18
2. The Revenge Dress
Worn by: Princess Diana
Designed by: Christina Stambolian
Nasty Gal score: 16
3. The Safety Pin Dress
Worn by: Liz Hurley
Designed by: Gianni Versace
Nasty Gal score: 15
4. The Versace Green Dress
Worn by: JLO
Designed by: Donatella Versace
Nasty Gal score: 14
5. The Meat Dress
Worn by: Lady Gaga
Designed by: Franc Fernandez
Nasty Gal score: 12
6. The Leg Bomb Dress
Worn by: Angelina Jolie
Designed by: Versace
Nasty Gal score: 11
7. The Oscars Tuxedo Dress
Worn by: Billy Porter
Designed by: Christian Siriano
Nasty Gal score: 11
8. The Swan Dress
Worn by: Björk
Designed by: Marjan Pejoski
Nasty Gal score: 11
9. The Omelette Dress
Worn by: Rihanna
Designed by: Guo Pei
Nasty Gal score: 11
10. The Lemonade Dress
Worn by: Beyoncé
Designed by: B. Akerlund
Nasty Gal score: 10
