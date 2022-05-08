IN JUNE people up and down the UK will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee as Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.
From June 2-5 we can enjoy a special extended bank holiday, allowing celebrations to take place to celebrate the royal occasion.
Brits across the nation are gearing up to host their own street parties and garden parties and to help make your garden party stand out, OnBuy is here to help.
The online retailer has compiled a list of 13 weird, wonderful, and downright wacky jubilee items that are bound to impress your friends.
Queen and Corgi Salt and Pepper Shakers
A garden or street party essential, these fun Queen and corgi salt and pepper shakers are the perfect tabletop addition.
Union Jack Costume Dress
Perfect for any jubilee garden or street parties, channel your inner ginger spice with this fantastic costume.
Union Jack Cocktail sticks
Upgrade your cocktail stick game this jubilee with these royal crown Union Jack sticks.
Queen and Corgi Air Freshener
With a scent inspired by the royal gardens, and an illustration of the Queen and one of her beloved corgis, this air freshener is the perfect novelty gift for any fan of the royals.
Queen and Corgi Solar Pals
Move over Funko Pops, solar pals are the OG novelty collectables. Coming in a range of themes and characters; place a solar pal in direct sunlight and watch them dance the day away.
Royal Plant Markers Garden Ornaments
Prepare your backyard for any upcoming jubilee garden parties with this four-piece novelty plant marker set.
Rule Britannia Light-Up Keychain
The Rule Britannia Light-Up Keychain is the perfect fun jubilee gift for the royalist in your life.
Platinum Jubilee Edible Icing Cake Topper & Ribbon
This Platinum Jubilee cake topper and ribbon are 100% edible, in addition to being pre-cut and easy to use.
Platinum Jubilee Paper Cups
Available in a gorgeous regal purple colour, these cups present a fuss free way to enjoy the festivities.
Union Jack Bunting
The iconic accessorily for a street party, no jubilee celebration is complete without bunting.
Royal Platinum Jubilee 2022 Balloons
These Platinum Jubilee balloons come in four different designs, in red, white, and blue of the Union Jack.
Union Jack Temporary Tattoos
Continuing the Union Jack theme, why not decorate your body with these temporary Union Jack tattoos.
Union Jack MorphSuit
For an alternative jubilee costume idea, why not try a Union Jack MorphSuit?
