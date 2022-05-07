HASBRO has revealed that popular board game MONOPOLY is set to undergo a major change and it needs your help.

The brand has launched a new campaign called MONOPOLY Throwback Token Vote which is giving fans of the board game from around the world the chance to bring back one of the six tokens that are no longer included in the game’s box.

The winning token will be added into a refreshed version of the Classic MONOPOLY board game that will be available to buy from early 2023.

The current Classic board game includes the Scottie, Battleship, Racecar, Top Hat, Penguin, T-Rex, Hazel, and Rubber Ducky tokens and is set to see a change too with one of these tokens being replaced by the winning token of the vote in the refreshed MONOPOLY.

MONOPOLY Token History Timeline (Hasbro)

You might remember the six tokens well - Thimble, Wheelbarrow, Iron, Boot, Horse & Rider, and Money Bag – and if you miss them, now’s the time to try to get your favourite back.

Fans of the game will need to cast a vote to bring one of the tokens back, here’s how you can vote.

How to vote to bring back MONOPOLY token

To vote for a MONOPOLY token that was popularised in the 1990s to be featured in the refreshed version of the Classic MONOPOLY board game, you can visit the website here.

Voting began on April 28 and will run for three weeks and Hasbro will reveal the result.

Part of a MONOPOLY game board (Canva)

“We know that fans across the globe have been missing the tokens of their childhood, and now is the chance to take a trip down memory lane and bring one back!” said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming.

He added: “We’re so thrilled to give fans the opportunity once again to change the global best-selling board game through the MONOPOLY Throwback Token vote... but which iconic token will emerge victorious, and which current token will go into retirement?”

