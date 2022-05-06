LABOUR swept to victory in Newport today, picking up seats in Conservative strongholds and returning an increased majority on the city council.

At the city's velodrome, those wearing red rosettes were jubilant as Jane Mudd's Labour won 35 of the 51 seats up for grabs - giving the party a healthy majority in the city council chamber.

For the Conservatives it was a day to forget. The party lost nearly half its seats and ended up retaining seven - and even some of those wins were close calls.

But while Labour toasts another victory - it has now won three council elections in a row - the city's various independents scored some impressive victories over them, including in Lliswerry, where deputy leader Roger Jeavons was ousted in a clean sweep for the ward's four non-aligned candidates.

Bettws also retained its place as the heartland of the Newport Independents Party, which held onto its three seats. The Liberal Democrats lost one of its two seats, and the city elected its first-ever Green Party candidate in Shaftesbury.

READ MORE: Live council election 2022 results from Newport and around Gwent

Following her party's victory, Cllr Mudd - who retained her seat in Malpas - said she was "absolutely delighted the people of Newport have put their trust in Labour".

She said voters could see Labour's manifesto pledges were "clear" and "deliverable" for things like regenerating the city centre.

Conservative leader Matthew Evans retained his seat in Allt-yr-Yn but ward colleague Charles Ferris lost out to Labour's Pat Drewett.

"It's been a tough day at the office," Cllr Evans said. "We threw everything into the campaign and concentrated on local issues, but clearly it wasn't enough."

He acknowledged events in Westminster may have influenced some voters but added: "I don't think it was all about what was going at a UK Government level".

But Kevin Whitehead, who leads the Newport Independents Party, said party politics left a lot of people feeling "disaffected" after a series of scandals, when community members were more concerned about less "trivial" and more pressing matters, such as rising bills.

Lauren James is one of the incoming 'Class of 2022', and is the city's first Green Party councillor.

She said her priorities would be campaigning for local issues, and "restoring trust in councillors... who are seen in the community all year round".

And the four independents who won in Lliswerry vowed to serve as "grassroots councillors" who would work to bring more services to the ward.

Candidates from several parties mentioned the low turnout at these elections - the average for the city was 33.2 per cent - and Cllr Mudd acknowledged being "visible" was a priority for politicians.

"We need to look at politics," she said. "I think lots [of people] really are looking for something fresh... that gives them hope.

"I think we need to work together to build that, and certainly the election results suggest we're doing exactly that."