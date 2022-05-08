A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
CERYS HEMMINGS, 24, of Duffryn Terrace, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 162 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Chepstow Road, Newport, on November 20, 2021.
She was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CORTNEY PERRYMAN, 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 21 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stalking, assault by beating and criminal damage in Newport.
He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
ANTHONY CLARKE, 29, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Caerau Road on October 5, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
SAKHAWAT ALI, 24, of Temple Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and cannabis on April 24.
CALLUM MORRIS, 20, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted breaching a restraining order in Pontypool on April 23.
He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
CERYS HILL, 26, of Grove Place, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted having a knife in public and possession of cannabis on December 30, 2021.
She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.
LIAM ANDREW RICHARD LANE, 34, of High Street, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing diesel from Caerphilly council on March 30.
