ERNIE and Loki are two male Chihuahuas currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.

Ernie (white) was born in July 2016, while Loki (brown) is thought to have been born between 2015 and 2017.

They can be rehomed separately or as a pair.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Ernie and Loki came into us on March 27, 2022. They are both very sweet boys who love affection.

"Both love playing with toys and will run for a ball when they feel like it. Both can be shy around new people and will bark at first but they do not take long to warm up to you. Both have never been around young children and therefore, they will only be rehomed to a home with children over the age of 14.

"Both are not good around other dogs or cats and, therefore, must be the only pets within the household.

"Ernie loves going for a walk where as Loki likes to be picked up, he needs a little encouragement to get his steps in!

"Both are very vocal and can have the occasional disagreement over food and/or a toy."

Ernie and Loki are not 100 per cent house-trained and have been known to have small accidents in the previous home.

It is compulsory that their new owner or owners have experience of owning a dog before.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.