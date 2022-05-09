A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
ROBIN PALMER, 34, of Preston Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Queen’s Hill on November 22, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
STEVEN HARVEY, 52, of Surgery Road, Blaina, was ordered to pay £503 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
MORE NEWS: Prankster driver who ‘accidentally’ killed cyclist friend walks free from court
LUKE CASTON, 32, of Nicholas Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted diving while disqualified on George Street on January 25.
He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
MICHAEL SIDNEY, 41, of Ebenezer Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Wells Close and failing to surrender.
SARAH JANE MCCARTHY, 39, of Wellfield Close, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on November 15, 2021.
MARK SHAW, 32, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A38 Kennford, Exeter, on April 25, 2021.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article