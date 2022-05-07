Newport’s newest hotel is in its final push before opening, and it can be revealed that the interior will have a distinctly Newport feel to it.

That is to say, in a good way, of course.

Despite the hotel being operated by a global hotel company in Interstate Hotels, the Mercure Hotel has been sure to lean into the roots of the city.

We already knew that the décor and interior will be inspired by the Transporter Bridge and Newport’s Chartist past, but the theme will extend as far as the menu, we can exclusively reveal.

Not only is the chef – Steve White, a Newport local, but the restaurant itself has been given a local name.

According to promotional material, it is set to be called the NP20 Bar and Kitchen – complete with a rooftop terrace overlooking the hustle and bustle of Commercial Street.

A first look at the menu

While the opening date is now extremely close – though yet to be announced, senior figures behind the scenes at the Lower Dock Street hotel have given the Argus a sneak peek at the menu at the restaurant.

The entire menu is said to have been finalised, but at this time, four Newport-inspired items can be announced.

They are:

The Frankie Lodge burger – This name is in honour of a beloved Newport busker – and his fascinating history can be read here.

NP20 Fully Loaded Burger – Named after the hotel’s postcode

The Chartist Burger – Named after the chartist movement

Muddy Usk Chocolate and Hazelnut Tart – Named after River Usk

An artist impression of the rooftop terrace at the NP Bar and Kitchen

It is worth noting that the hotel are keen to keep some things under wraps at this time – so we don’t know what specifically can be found in the burgers.

But, it is a reasonable bet that they will be tasty, all the same.

When is the hotel opening?





The Mercure is yet to publicly announce an opening date.

But, they are currently taking bookings in the NP20 Bar and Kitchen for Jubilee Afternoon Tea.

As the name might suggest, these are afternoon tea bookings to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee.

They can be booked June 2-5, and with that in mind, it is a reasonable bet that the hotel will therefore be open by the end of May.