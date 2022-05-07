WE DECIDED decided everyone needs a bit of brightening up at the moment so we set the theme for this week's South Wales Argus Camera club page as yellow.
What a great selection of pictures our members shared with us.
Here are just 10 of them. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
On the SDR bridge in Newport. Picture: Chantelle Pugh
A field of yellow rape. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield
On the River Usk. Picture: Jim Cousins
A Golden Wedding rose. Picture: Margaret Parry
A Pale Tussock Caterpillar in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
At Riverside Walk, Newport. Picture: Andrew Perkins
Thomas, aged five, playing in a hobbit house at Mountain Ranch, Caerphilly. Picture: Lyndsey Watson
Picture by Claire Louise Skinner
Beside the River Usk. Picture: Adam Turner
Water lily in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
