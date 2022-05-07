WE DECIDED decided everyone needs a bit of brightening up at the moment so we set the theme for this week's South Wales Argus Camera club page as yellow.

What a great selection of pictures our members shared with us.

Here are just 10 of them. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Sunset: On the SDR bridge in Newport. Picture: Chantelle Pugh

South Wales Argus: Shirenewton: A field of yellow rape. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

South Wales Argus: Fishing boat: On the River Usk. Picture: Jim Cousins

South Wales Argus: Beautiful: A Golden Wedding rose. Picture: Margaret Parry

South Wales Argus: Crawly: A Pale Tussock Caterpillar in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

South Wales Argus: Sunflowers: At Riverside Walk, Newport. Picture: Andrew Perkins

South Wales Argus: Bright: Thomas, aged five, playing in a hobbit house at Mountain Ranch, Caerphilly. Picture: Lyndsey Watson

South Wales Argus: Flowers: Picture by Claire Louise Skinner

South Wales Argus: Playing: Beside the River Usk. Picture: Adam Turner

South Wales Argus:

Water lily in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper