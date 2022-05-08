HAS doing the Monmouthshire Raft Race been on your bucket list?

Well, now is the time to do something about that - because if you enter this year's race before the end of May, you'll save £25.

The reduced entry fees for arguably the most fun you can have at a Monmouthshire event only last until May 31.

The annual raft race, arranged by Rotary Monmouth, raises funds principally for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care and covers a six-and-a-half mile stretch on the River Wye from Monmouth to Whitebrook.

The unique event, staged this year on Sunday, September 4, challenges teams, private individuals, pubs clubs and businesses, to construct a raft of their own design and then navigate the awesome River Wye.

The race, now in its 56th year, has raised a staggering £341,898 for the hospice and local good causes, since 2004.

Monmouth Raft Race is sponsored by Mandarin Stone, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, Siltbuster and Tri Wall.

Norman Williams, of Rotary Monmouth, said: "We have an early bird discount offer of £25 lopped off the normal entry fee of £75 until May 31.We are promoting the offer so that those intending to enter can benefit by getting their entry in now.

"Early entry helps us as organisers and also is a bonus for entrants. Crews can start on the design of their raft and in obtaining any materials that they may need and sign up their crew.

"We're very pleased to be able to put the raft race on again this year after the trials and tribulations of lockdown. We're hoping people will show their enthusiasm for being able to get out there and enjoy life by taking on one of Wales' life bucket list events."

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: “We are proud to be associated with such a well-established event and take pride in working with Rotary Monmouth to deliver a well organised safe charity challenge.

"The hospice benefits greatly from this magnificent event. The more people that enter and support Monmouth Raft Race means boosting funds raised which in turn helps us to continue to carry out the work that we do throughout our community, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

The raft race, a fun afternoon on the river, starts at noon at Monmouth Rowing Club (Just off the A40 at Monmouth) and rafters paddle 6.5 miles down the beautiful River Wye to the finish at Tump Farm, Whitebrook, (courtesy of the Cullimore Family) where there is a Family Festival of entertainment and ample refreshment opportunities

All sponsorship monies received by Monmouth Rotary Club from persons taking part in the Monmouth Raft Race will be donated to St David’s Hospice Care (75 per cent) and other charities supported by Monmouth Rotary (25 per cent).

For more information about this year's race and to enter online go to www.monmouthraftrace.com