A MAN was told he faces going to jail after he pleaded guilty to affray in his hometown.
Leighton Francis, 47, of Clarence Street, Brynmawr, admitted the charge before Judge Catherine Richards who gave him the warning at Cardiff Crown Court.
The offence was committed on January 16.
MORE NEWS: Fatal dog attack: Woman and man admit charges over boy’s death
Francis’ case was adjourned to June 6 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
His barrister Andrew Kendall said his client was “lightly convicted” and had not troubled the courts since 2012.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here