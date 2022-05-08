URBAN explorers have shared an amazing selection of pictures of a now dilapidated former hotel opposite one of Wales' most important historical sites.
Ghostramblers Investigations got inside the former Abbey Hotel, in Tintern - which used to be one of the most prominent buildings in the Wye Valley village before it was left to rot for almost 10 years behind hoardings.
The building, which is one of the first you come across when entering the village from the south, sites directly opposite the historically important 12th century Cistercian Tintern Abbey.
Once a popular destination for tourists and those looking for a tasty meal while visiting Tintern, the hotel closed a number of years ago. Plans to develop the site for residential use in about 2014 but no work has ever been started.
Since then, the historic building was fallen into disrepair and been attacked by vandals, if the pictures are anything to go by.
The hotel was originally known as the Beaufort Hotel before being renamed in 2002.
Parts of the building are believed to date back to 1206 when it was inside the original precinct wall of Tintern Abbey.
