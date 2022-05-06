HERE are all the candidates who won election to Newport City Council after Thursday's vote.

Allt-yr-Yn 

  • Pat Drewett - Labour
  • Matthew Evans - Conservative
  • David Fouweather - Conservative

Alway 

  • Debbie Harvey - Labour
  • Tim Harvey - Labour
  • Alex Pimm - Labour

Beechwood 

  • Deb Davies - Labour
  • Matthew Pimm - Labour
  • Mark Spencer - Labour

Bettws 

  • Janet Cleverly - Newport Independents Party
  • Jason Jordan - Newport Independents Party
  • Kevin Whitehead - Newport Independents Party

Bishton and Langstone 

  • Ray Mogford - Conservative
  • William Routley - Conservative

Caerleon 

  • Claire Baker-Westhead - Labour
  • Steve Cocks - Labour
  • Jason Hughes - Labour

Gaer 

  • Dimitri Batrouni - Labour
  • Stephen Marshall - Labour
  • Bev Perkins - Labour

Graig 

  • John Harris - Labour
  • John Jones - Conservative

Llanwern 

  • Martyn Kellaway - Conservative

Lliswerry 

  • Mark Howells - independent
  • Allan Morris - independent
  • James Peterson - independent
  • Andrew Sterry - independent

Malpas 

  • James Clarke - Labour
  • David Mayer - Labour
  • Jane Mudd - Labour

Pillgwenlly 

  • Saaed Adan - Labour
  • Debbie Jenkins - Labour

Ringland 

  • Laura Lacey - Labour
  • Malcolm Linton - Labour
  • Emma Stowell-Corten - Labour

Rogerstone East 

  • Bev Davies - Labour

Rogerstone North 

  • Chris Reeks - Conservative

Rogerstone West 

  • Yvonne Forsey - Labour
  • John Reynolds - Labour

Shaftesbury 

  • Paul Cockeram - Labour
  • Lauren James - Green Party

St Julians 

  • Paul Bright - Labour
  • Paul Hourihane - Labour
  • Carmel Townsend - Lib Dem

Stow Hill 

  • Miqdad al-Nuaimi - Labour
  • Kate Thomas - Labour

Tredegar Park and Marshfield 

  • Rhian Howells - Labour
  • Allan Screen - Labour
  • Trevor Watkins - Labour

Victoria

  • Gavin Horton - Labour
  • Farzina Hussain - Labour