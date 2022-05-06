HERE are all the candidates who won election to Newport City Council after Thursday's vote.
Allt-yr-Yn
- Pat Drewett - Labour
- Matthew Evans - Conservative
- David Fouweather - Conservative
Alway
- Debbie Harvey - Labour
- Tim Harvey - Labour
- Alex Pimm - Labour
Beechwood
- Deb Davies - Labour
- Matthew Pimm - Labour
- Mark Spencer - Labour
Bettws
- Janet Cleverly - Newport Independents Party
- Jason Jordan - Newport Independents Party
- Kevin Whitehead - Newport Independents Party
Bishton and Langstone
- Ray Mogford - Conservative
- William Routley - Conservative
Caerleon
- Claire Baker-Westhead - Labour
- Steve Cocks - Labour
- Jason Hughes - Labour
Gaer
- Dimitri Batrouni - Labour
- Stephen Marshall - Labour
- Bev Perkins - Labour
Graig
- John Harris - Labour
- John Jones - Conservative
Llanwern
- Martyn Kellaway - Conservative
Lliswerry
- Mark Howells - independent
- Allan Morris - independent
- James Peterson - independent
- Andrew Sterry - independent
Malpas
- James Clarke - Labour
- David Mayer - Labour
- Jane Mudd - Labour
Pillgwenlly
- Saaed Adan - Labour
- Debbie Jenkins - Labour
Ringland
- Laura Lacey - Labour
- Malcolm Linton - Labour
- Emma Stowell-Corten - Labour
Rogerstone East
- Bev Davies - Labour
Rogerstone North
- Chris Reeks - Conservative
Rogerstone West
- Yvonne Forsey - Labour
- John Reynolds - Labour
Shaftesbury
- Paul Cockeram - Labour
- Lauren James - Green Party
St Julians
- Paul Bright - Labour
- Paul Hourihane - Labour
- Carmel Townsend - Lib Dem
Stow Hill
- Miqdad al-Nuaimi - Labour
- Kate Thomas - Labour
Tredegar Park and Marshfield
- Rhian Howells - Labour
- Allan Screen - Labour
- Trevor Watkins - Labour
Victoria
- Gavin Horton - Labour
- Farzina Hussain - Labour
