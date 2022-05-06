THIS year's local government elections saw Labour maintain its majority in Caerphilly, although leader of the council Philippa Marsden lost her seat. 

The election saw Labour secure 48 of the 69 available seats - with the number of councillors reduced from the previous 73.

Plaid Cymru secured 18 votes, and the Independents won six - including two from Labour in Mrs Marsden's Ynysddu ward.

Here is the new-look Caerphilly County Borough Council following the 2022 election.

Aber Valley

Three seats - All retained by Plaid Cymru

  • Charlotte Jane Bishop (Plaid Cymru)
  • John Eryl Roberts (Plaid Cymru)
  • John Taylor (Plaid Cymru)

Aberbargoed and Bargoed

Three seats - New ward

  • Tudor Davies (Labour)
  • Dianne Price (Labour)
  • Dawn Ingram-Jones (Labour)

Abercarn

Two seats - Retained by Labour

  • Denver Preece (Labour)
  • Andy Whitcombe (Labour)

Argoed

One seat - Retained by Labour

  • Walter Henry Edgar Williams (Labour)

Bedwas and Trethomas

Three seats - New ward

  • Liz Aldworth (Labour)
  • Lisa Phipps (Labour)
  • Jill Winslade (Labour)

Blackwood

Three seats - All retained by Independents

  • Nigel Stuart Dix (Independent)
  • Kevin Etheridge (Independent)
  • Andrew Farina-Childs (Independent)

Cefn Fforest and Pengam

Three seats - New ward

  • Marina Chacon-Dawson (Labour)
  • Teresa Heron (Labour)
  • Shane Williams (Labour)

Crosskeys

One seat - Retained by Labour

  • Julian Simmonds (Labour)

Crumlin

Two seats - One retained by Labour, one won by Labour from Plaid Cymru

  • Carl Thomas (Labour)
  • Kristian Woodland (Labour)

Darren Valley

One seat - Retained by Labour

  • Robert Edward Chapman (Labour)

Gilfach

One seat - Retained by Labour

  • Carol Julia Andrews (Labour)

Hengoed

Two seats - Retained by Plaid Cymru

  • Donna Cushing (Plaid Cymru)
  • Teresa Parry (Plaid Cymru)

Llanbradach

Two seats - Retained by Plaid Cymru

  • Gary Enright (Plaid Cymru
  • Colin Mann (Plaid Cymru)

Machen and Rudry

Two seats - New ward

  • Amanda McConnell (Labour)
  • Chris Morgan (Labour)

Maesycwmmer

One seat - Retained by Labour

  • Jo Rao (Labour)

Morgan Jones

Three seats - Two seats retained by Labour, one seat won by Labour from Plaid Cymru

  • Anne Broughton-Pettit (Labour) 
  • Shayne Cook (Labour)
  • Jamie Pritchard (Labour)

Moriah and Pontlottyn

Two seats - New ward

  • Mansel Powell (Labour)
  • David Harse (Labour)

Nelson

Two seats - Retained by Labour

  • Sean Morgan (Labour)
  • Brenda Miles (Labour)

New Tredegar

Two seats - Retained by Labour

  • Mark Anthony Evans (Labour)
  • Eluned Stenner (Labour)

Newbridge

Three seats - Retained by Labour

  • Adrian Hussey (Labour)
  • Gary Johnston (Labour)
  • Leeroy Jeremiah (Labour)

Penmaen

Two seats - Retained by Labour

  • Jim Sadler (Labour)
  • Roy Saralis (Labour

Penyrheol

Four seats - All retained by Plaid Cymru

  • Greg Ead (Plaid Cymru)
  • Jon Scriven (Plaid Cymru)
  • Steven John Skivens (Plaid Cymru)
  • Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle (Plaid Cymru)

Pontllanfraith

Three seats - Retained by Labour

  • Mike Adams (Labour)
  • Pat Cook (Labour)
  • Colin John Gordon (Labour)

Risca East

Three seats - All retained by Labour

  • Nigel George (Labour)
  • Arianna Leonard (Labour)
  • Philippa Leonard (Labour)

Risca West

Two seats - Remains one Labour, one Independent

  • Bob Owen (Independent)
  • Ceri Wright (Labour)

St. Cattwg

Three seats - One retained by Labour, two won by Plaid Cymru from Labour

  • Ann Gair (Labour)
  • Haydn Pritchard (Plaid Cymru)
  • Judith Ann Pritchard (Plaid Cymru)

St. Martins

Three seats - All retained by Plaid Cymru

  • Colin Elsbury (Plaid Cymru)
  • James Fussell (Plaid Cymru)
  • Steve Kent (Plaid Cymru)

Twyn Carno

One seat - Retained by Labour

  • Carl Cuss (Labour)

Van

Two seats - Retained by Labour

  • Christine Forehead (Labour)
  • Elaine Forehead (Labour)

Ynysddu

Two seats - Both won by Independents from Labour

  • Jan Jones (Independent)
  • Janine Reed (Independent)

Ystrad Mynach

Two seats - Retained by Plaid Cymru

  • Alan Angel (Plaid Cymru
  • Martyn James (Plaid Cymru)