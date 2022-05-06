THIS year's local government elections saw Labour maintain its majority in Caerphilly, although leader of the council Philippa Marsden lost her seat.
The election saw Labour secure 48 of the 69 available seats - with the number of councillors reduced from the previous 73.
Plaid Cymru secured 18 votes, and the Independents won six - including two from Labour in Mrs Marsden's Ynysddu ward.
Here is the new-look Caerphilly County Borough Council following the 2022 election.
Aber Valley
Three seats - All retained by Plaid Cymru
- Charlotte Jane Bishop (Plaid Cymru)
- John Eryl Roberts (Plaid Cymru)
- John Taylor (Plaid Cymru)
Aberbargoed and Bargoed
Three seats - New ward
- Tudor Davies (Labour)
- Dianne Price (Labour)
- Dawn Ingram-Jones (Labour)
Abercarn
Two seats - Retained by Labour
- Denver Preece (Labour)
- Andy Whitcombe (Labour)
Argoed
One seat - Retained by Labour
- Walter Henry Edgar Williams (Labour)
Bedwas and Trethomas
Three seats - New ward
- Liz Aldworth (Labour)
- Lisa Phipps (Labour)
- Jill Winslade (Labour)
Blackwood
Three seats - All retained by Independents
- Nigel Stuart Dix (Independent)
- Kevin Etheridge (Independent)
- Andrew Farina-Childs (Independent)
Cefn Fforest and Pengam
Three seats - New ward
- Marina Chacon-Dawson (Labour)
- Teresa Heron (Labour)
- Shane Williams (Labour)
Crosskeys
One seat - Retained by Labour
- Julian Simmonds (Labour)
Crumlin
Two seats - One retained by Labour, one won by Labour from Plaid Cymru
- Carl Thomas (Labour)
- Kristian Woodland (Labour)
Darren Valley
One seat - Retained by Labour
- Robert Edward Chapman (Labour)
Gilfach
One seat - Retained by Labour
- Carol Julia Andrews (Labour)
Hengoed
Two seats - Retained by Plaid Cymru
- Donna Cushing (Plaid Cymru)
- Teresa Parry (Plaid Cymru)
Llanbradach
Two seats - Retained by Plaid Cymru
- Gary Enright (Plaid Cymru
- Colin Mann (Plaid Cymru)
Machen and Rudry
Two seats - New ward
- Amanda McConnell (Labour)
- Chris Morgan (Labour)
Maesycwmmer
One seat - Retained by Labour
- Jo Rao (Labour)
Morgan Jones
Three seats - Two seats retained by Labour, one seat won by Labour from Plaid Cymru
- Anne Broughton-Pettit (Labour)
- Shayne Cook (Labour)
- Jamie Pritchard (Labour)
Moriah and Pontlottyn
Two seats - New ward
- Mansel Powell (Labour)
- David Harse (Labour)
Nelson
Two seats - Retained by Labour
- Sean Morgan (Labour)
- Brenda Miles (Labour)
New Tredegar
Two seats - Retained by Labour
- Mark Anthony Evans (Labour)
- Eluned Stenner (Labour)
Newbridge
Three seats - Retained by Labour
- Adrian Hussey (Labour)
- Gary Johnston (Labour)
- Leeroy Jeremiah (Labour)
Penmaen
Two seats - Retained by Labour
- Jim Sadler (Labour)
- Roy Saralis (Labour
Penyrheol
Four seats - All retained by Plaid Cymru
- Greg Ead (Plaid Cymru)
- Jon Scriven (Plaid Cymru)
- Steven John Skivens (Plaid Cymru)
- Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle (Plaid Cymru)
Pontllanfraith
Three seats - Retained by Labour
- Mike Adams (Labour)
- Pat Cook (Labour)
- Colin John Gordon (Labour)
Risca East
Three seats - All retained by Labour
- Nigel George (Labour)
- Arianna Leonard (Labour)
- Philippa Leonard (Labour)
Risca West
Two seats - Remains one Labour, one Independent
- Bob Owen (Independent)
- Ceri Wright (Labour)
St. Cattwg
Three seats - One retained by Labour, two won by Plaid Cymru from Labour
- Ann Gair (Labour)
- Haydn Pritchard (Plaid Cymru)
- Judith Ann Pritchard (Plaid Cymru)
St. Martins
Three seats - All retained by Plaid Cymru
- Colin Elsbury (Plaid Cymru)
- James Fussell (Plaid Cymru)
- Steve Kent (Plaid Cymru)
Twyn Carno
One seat - Retained by Labour
- Carl Cuss (Labour)
Van
Two seats - Retained by Labour
- Christine Forehead (Labour)
- Elaine Forehead (Labour)
Ynysddu
Two seats - Both won by Independents from Labour
- Jan Jones (Independent)
- Janine Reed (Independent)
Ystrad Mynach
Two seats - Retained by Plaid Cymru
- Alan Angel (Plaid Cymru
- Martyn James (Plaid Cymru)
