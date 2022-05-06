AFTER a dramatic end to the Monmouthshire County Council election, the make-up of the council has changed noticeably.

With that in mind, here are all your councillors following today's results.

Bulwark and Thornwell

  • Sue Riley (Labour)
  • Armand Watts (Labour)

Caerwent

  • Phil Murphy (Conservative)

Caldicot Castle

  • Rachel Garrick (Labour and Co-Op)

Caldicot Cross

  • Jackie Strong (Labour)

Cantref

  • Sara Burch (Labour and Co-Op)

Chepstow Castle and Larkfield

  • Paul Griffiths (Labour)
  • Dale Rooke (Labour)

Croesonen

  • Su McConnel (Labour)

Crucorney

  • David Jones (independent)

Devauden

  • Bob Greenland (Conservative)

Dewstow

  • Tony Easson (Labour)

Drybridge

  • Catrin Maby (Labour)

Gobion Fawr

  • Alastair Klaas Neill (Conservative)

Goytre Fawr

  • Jan Butler (Conservative)

Grofield

  • Laura Wright (Labour)

Lansdowne

  • Martyn Groucutt (Labour)

Llanbadoc and Usk

  • Meirion Howells (independent)
  • Tony Kear (Conservative)

Llanelly

  • Mark Brocklesby (Labour)
  • Simon Howarth (independent)

Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon

  • Ben Callard (Labour)
  • Tomos Davies (Conservative)

Llangybi Fawr

  • Fay Bromfield (Conservative)

Llantilio Crossenny

  • Ian Chandler (Greens)

Magor East with Undy

  • John Crook (Labour)
  • Angela Sandles (Labour)

Magor West

  • Frances Taylor (independent)

Mardy

  • Malcolm Lane (Conservative)

Mitchell Troy and Trellech

  • Richard John (Conservatives)
  • Jayne McKenna (Conservatives)

Mount Pleasant

  • Paul Pavia (Conservative)

Osbaston

  • Jane Lucas (Conservative)

Overmonnow

  • Steven Garratt (Labour)

Park

  • Tudor Thomas (Labour)

Pen Y Fal

  • Maureen Powell (Conservative)

Portskewett

  • Lisa Dymock (Conservative)

Raglan

  • Penny Jones (Conservative)

Rogiet

  • Peter Strong (Labour)

Severn

  • Maria Stevens (Labour)

Shirenewton

  • Louise Brown (Conservative)

St Arvans

  • Ann Webb (Conservative)

St Kingsmark

  • Christopher Edwards (Conservative)

Town

  • Catherine Fooks (Labour)

West End

  • Jill Bond (Labour)

Wyesham

  • Emma Bryn (independent)