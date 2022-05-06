AFTER a dramatic end to the Monmouthshire County Council election, the make-up of the council has changed noticeably.
With that in mind, here are all your councillors following today's results.
Bulwark and Thornwell
- Sue Riley (Labour)
- Armand Watts (Labour)
Caerwent
- Phil Murphy (Conservative)
Caldicot Castle
- Rachel Garrick (Labour and Co-Op)
Caldicot Cross
- Jackie Strong (Labour)
Cantref
- Sara Burch (Labour and Co-Op)
Chepstow Castle and Larkfield
- Paul Griffiths (Labour)
- Dale Rooke (Labour)
Croesonen
- Su McConnel (Labour)
Crucorney
- David Jones (independent)
Devauden
- Bob Greenland (Conservative)
Dewstow
- Tony Easson (Labour)
Drybridge
- Catrin Maby (Labour)
Gobion Fawr
- Alastair Klaas Neill (Conservative)
Goytre Fawr
- Jan Butler (Conservative)
Grofield
- Laura Wright (Labour)
Lansdowne
- Martyn Groucutt (Labour)
Llanbadoc and Usk
- Meirion Howells (independent)
- Tony Kear (Conservative)
Llanelly
- Mark Brocklesby (Labour)
- Simon Howarth (independent)
Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon
- Ben Callard (Labour)
- Tomos Davies (Conservative)
Llangybi Fawr
- Fay Bromfield (Conservative)
Llantilio Crossenny
- Ian Chandler (Greens)
Magor East with Undy
- John Crook (Labour)
- Angela Sandles (Labour)
Magor West
- Frances Taylor (independent)
Mardy
- Malcolm Lane (Conservative)
Mitchell Troy and Trellech
- Richard John (Conservatives)
- Jayne McKenna (Conservatives)
Mount Pleasant
- Paul Pavia (Conservative)
Osbaston
- Jane Lucas (Conservative)
Overmonnow
- Steven Garratt (Labour)
Park
- Tudor Thomas (Labour)
Pen Y Fal
- Maureen Powell (Conservative)
Portskewett
- Lisa Dymock (Conservative)
Raglan
- Penny Jones (Conservative)
Rogiet
- Peter Strong (Labour)
Severn
- Maria Stevens (Labour)
Shirenewton
- Louise Brown (Conservative)
St Arvans
- Ann Webb (Conservative)
St Kingsmark
- Christopher Edwards (Conservative)
Town
- Catherine Fooks (Labour)
West End
- Jill Bond (Labour)
Wyesham
- Emma Bryn (independent)
