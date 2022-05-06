HERE are all the candidates who won election to Blaenau Gwent council after Thursday's vote.
Abertillery and Six Bells
- Keith Chaplin - Labour
- Julie Hot - Independent
- Ross Leadbeater - Labour
Beaufort
- Chris Smith - Labour
- Godfrey Thomas - Independent
- Dean Woods - Labour
Blaina
- John Morgan - Independent
- Lisa Winnett - Labour
Brynmawr
- Jules Gardner - Labour
- John Hill - Independent
- Wayne Hodgins - Independent
Cwm
- Derrick Bevan - Labour
- George Humphreys - Independent
Cwmtillery
- Malcolm Day - Independent
- Joanna Wilkins - Independent
Ebbw Vale North
- Jen Morgan - Labour
- Dai Davies - Independent
Ebbw Vale South
- Carl Bainton - Independent
- Sue Edmunds - Labour
Georgetown
- John Morgan - Labour
- Jacqueline Thomas - Labour
Llanhilleth
- Helen Cunningham - Labour
- Lee Parsons - Independent
Nantyglo
- Peter Baldwin - Labour
- Sonia Behr - Labour
Rassau and Garnlydan
- Gareth Davies - Independent
- David Wilkshire - Labour
Sirhowy
- Malcolm Cross - Labour
- Diane Rowberry - Labour
- Tommy Smith - Labour
Tredegar
- Ellen Jones - Labour
- Steve Thomas - Labour
- Haydn Trollope - Labour
