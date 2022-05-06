HERE are all the candidates who won election to Blaenau Gwent council after Thursday's vote.

Abertillery and Six Bells 

  • Keith Chaplin - Labour 
  • Julie Hot - Independent 
  • Ross Leadbeater - Labour 

Beaufort 

  • Chris Smith - Labour 
  • Godfrey Thomas - Independent 
  • Dean Woods - Labour 

Blaina 

  • John Morgan - Independent 
  • Lisa Winnett - Labour 

Brynmawr 

  • Jules Gardner - Labour 
  • John Hill - Independent 
  • Wayne Hodgins - Independent 

Cwm 

  • Derrick Bevan - Labour 
  • George Humphreys - Independent 

Cwmtillery 

  • Malcolm Day - Independent 
  • Joanna Wilkins - Independent 

Ebbw Vale North 

  • Jen Morgan - Labour 
  • Dai Davies - Independent 

Ebbw Vale South 

  • Carl Bainton - Independent 
  • Sue Edmunds - Labour 

Georgetown 

  • John Morgan - Labour 
  • Jacqueline Thomas - Labour 

Llanhilleth 

  • Helen Cunningham - Labour 
  • Lee Parsons - Independent 

Nantyglo 

  • Peter Baldwin - Labour 
  • Sonia Behr - Labour 

Rassau and Garnlydan 

  • Gareth Davies - Independent 
  • David Wilkshire - Labour 

Sirhowy 

  • Malcolm Cross - Labour 
  • Diane Rowberry - Labour 
  • Tommy Smith - Labour 

Tredegar 

  • Ellen Jones - Labour 
  • Steve Thomas - Labour 
  • Haydn Trollope - Labour 