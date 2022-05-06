A NEW set of councillors have been elected on Torfaen council, with 30 Labour candidates and 10 Independents triumphing in the local elections.
Here is a list of all the councillors who were elected on the county borough council following Thursday’s election.
Abersychan
- Lynda Clarkson – Labour
- Giles Davies – Labour
- Chris Tew – Independent
Blaenavon
- Liam Cowles – Labour
- Nick Horler – Independent
- Janet Jones – Independent
Coed Eva
- Fiona Cross – Labour
Croesyceiliog
- Richard Clark – Labour
- Jo Gauden – Labour
Fairwater
- Rose Seabourne – Labour
- Jayne Watkins – Labour
Greenmeadow
- Mandy Owen – Labour
Llanfrechfa and Ponthir
- Karl Gauden – Labour
Llantarnam
- Nick Jones – Independent
- Alan Slade – Independent
- David Thomas – Independent
Llanyrafon
- David Williams – Labour
New Inn
- Nick Byrne, Labour
- Jon James, Labour
- Rosemary Matthews, Labour
Panteg
- Anthony Hunt, Labour
- Norma Parrish, Labour
- Nathan Yeowell, Labour
Pontnewydd
- Stuart Ashley – Labour
- David Daniels – Labour
- Sue Morgan – Labour
Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood
- Alfie Best – Labour
- Nicholas Simons – Labour
Pontypool Fawr
- Gaynor James – Labour
- Mark Jones – Independent
- Caroline Price – Labour
St Dials
- Catherine Bonera – Independent
- Elizabeth Haynes – Independent
Trevethin and Penygarn
- Jon Horler – Labour
- Sue Malson – Labour
Two Locks
- Ron Burnett – Independent
- Peter Jones – Labour
- Colette Thomas – Labour
Upper Cwmbran
- Steven Evans – Labour
- Lucy Williams – Labour
