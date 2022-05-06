A NEW set of councillors have been elected on Torfaen council, with 30 Labour candidates and 10 Independents triumphing in the local elections.

Here is a list of all the councillors who were elected on the county borough council following Thursday’s election.

Abersychan

  • Lynda Clarkson – Labour
  • Giles Davies – Labour
  • Chris Tew – Independent

Blaenavon

  • Liam Cowles – Labour
  • Nick Horler – Independent
  • Janet Jones – Independent

Coed Eva

  • Fiona Cross – Labour

Croesyceiliog

  • Richard Clark – Labour
  • Jo Gauden – Labour

Fairwater

  • Rose Seabourne – Labour
  • Jayne Watkins – Labour

Greenmeadow

  • Mandy Owen – Labour

Llanfrechfa and Ponthir

  • Karl Gauden – Labour

Llantarnam

  • Nick Jones – Independent
  • Alan Slade – Independent
  • David Thomas – Independent

Llanyrafon

  • David Williams – Labour

New Inn

  • Nick Byrne, Labour
  • Jon James, Labour
  • Rosemary Matthews, Labour

Panteg

  • Anthony Hunt, Labour
  • Norma Parrish, Labour
  • Nathan Yeowell, Labour

Pontnewydd

  • Stuart Ashley – Labour
  • David Daniels – Labour
  • Sue Morgan – Labour

Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood

  • Alfie Best – Labour
  • Nicholas Simons – Labour

Pontypool Fawr

  • Gaynor James – Labour
  • Mark Jones – Independent
  • Caroline Price – Labour

St Dials

  • Catherine Bonera – Independent
  • Elizabeth Haynes – Independent

Trevethin and Penygarn

  • Jon Horler – Labour
  • Sue Malson – Labour

Two Locks

  • Ron Burnett – Independent
  • Peter Jones – Labour
  • Colette Thomas – Labour

Upper Cwmbran

  • Steven Evans – Labour
  • Lucy Williams – Labour