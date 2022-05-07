A CARDIFF University student has spoken out at the lack of action after being a victim of so-called needle spiking earlier this year.

Lucy Griffin, from Tillington, near Hereford, is currently studying at Cardiff University, and was spiked by a needle on a night out in the Welsh capital in February.

She says that while she was lucky that no drugs entered her system, more needs to be done to protect people from harm.

Miss Griffin said: "I was in a club in Cardiff. It was a quiet Thursday, and on the night I didn't feel any noticeable adverse affects, so I didn't know that anything had happened."

It wasn't until the following night that Miss Griffin was aware that anything was wrong.

She added: "The day after I saw a big bruise on my arm and what looked like an injection mark.

"I had seen a lot of stories on university Facebook groups about girls having similar injuries after a night out so I went to the doctors."

The doctor confirmed to Ms Griffin that she had indeed suffered a needle-stick injury and that somebody had tried to spike her.

She said: "I took some drug tests and luckily they came back negative, however I have had to undertake several HIV tests to check that I haven't contracted the disease as a result of the spike."

Despite seemingly coming away unscathed from the incident, Ms Griffin has been worried ever since and inaction from the police has not helped matters.

She said: "The police dismissed the incident as soon as they found out that my drugs test was negative. I was so angry at the time.

"The attitude towards me and my case from both the police and by people in general felt like victim blaming and a refusal to accept that this sort of thing goes on.

"It just seems totally backwards that the victim gets targeted and is told to change their behaviour."

Miss Griffin believes that educating people at a young age is the way forward.

She said: "It's the only way that we are going to actually stop this sort of thing happening.

"Education and awareness at a young age about the dangers of needle spiking will hopefully start to stop the trend."

South Wales Police made a general comment on spiking in October last year.

It said: "South Wales Police are aware of public concern around reports of spiking in towns and cities around the UK.

"Spiking is when alcohol or drugs are put into someone's drink without their knowledge or permission. There is also some concern at the possibility that people are being ‘spiked’ by needles or syringes containing drugs.

"We take all reports seriously and encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact us."