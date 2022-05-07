A SPECTACULAR 360-degree stage set in front of Buckingham Palace has been unveiled ahead of the BBC’s Party at the Palace event.
The structure, surrounding the Queen Victoria Memorial, is for the star-studded Platinum Jubilee pop concert.
An artist’s impressions show the structure stretching in a circle around the historic monument, with the palace in the backdrop projected with the image of a Union flag, a large portrait of the Queen, and with lights beaming up hundreds of feet into the night sky.
READ MORE: Platinum jubilee: Sex Pistols re-release God Save The Queen
READ MORE: What The Queen’s palaces are actually worth today
A further two stages – linked to the circular stage by a walkway – will be constructed in front of the palace railings.
Construction began earlier this week to create 15,000 standing spaces around the memorial, and 7,000 seated in the north and south stands.
The concert promises to feature some of the world’s biggest pop and rock stars, with a full line-up due to be announced by the BBC in the coming weeks.
George Ezra will be among those performing at the high profile event, which will be broadcast live on BBC One.
READ MORE: Platinum Jubilee 50p coin released – where to get yours
READ MORE: Pictured: Spectacular gun salutes mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
As many as 22,000 people, including members of the royal family, will gather to watch the spectacular on the evening of Saturday, June 4.
Some 10,000 people have been allocated tickets in a public ballot, and a further 5,000 tickets have been set aside for key workers.
Others invited will include volunteers, representatives from the royal family’s patronages and nominated charity heroes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here