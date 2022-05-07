CROWDS descended on the centre of Caerphilly as the town’s popular food festival made a big return after two years out on Saturday, May 7.

Thousands lined the streets of Caerphilly town centre on what was a beautifully sunny afternoon to sample a host of culinary delights.

There were around 70 food and arts stalled that stretched from the top end of Cardiff Road, all the way down to Caerphilly Castle and beyond.

A number of cookery demonstrations also took place throughout the day.

Crowds and stalls lined Cardiff Road in the town centre to sample the tasty food on offer.

It was the first time the food festival had returned to the town since 2019, with covid meaning the 2020 and 2021 events had to be cancelled.

But there was a sense at the 2022 festival that normality had finally returned, with everybody clearly in bright spirits as they tucked into a wide range of savoury snacks and tasty treats.

There was plenty of entertainment on offer, with a range of street performers and amusement rides situated at the Twyn car park.

A particularly notable performance came in the form of a man who juggled three large knives as crowds were visibly stunned by the skill.

Foodies travel from near and far to Caerphilly

Caerphilly food festival is now well established on the town’s calendar and judging by the thousands that came to take a bite of what’s on offer, it arguably gives The Big Cheese a run for its money.

Transformed into a marketplace bursting with an array of different foods, as well as drinks, the town welcomed visitors from near and further afield.

The Williams family travelled up from Swansea to sample some of the offerings.

The Williams family came down from Swansea for the day.

“We’ve had a great day so far,” they said.

“The queues have been huge, so we just tried to find the quickest one, but it’s a lovely day out and nice to see so many people here!”

Another woman from Caerphilly said: “I’m just so glad to see it back, we’ve really missed it.

“The town needs this – it’s a good morale boost and I’m just so happy to see so many people have come out to support all the great people here with lovely food to offer.”

But despite the lengthy queues, few were deterred from waiting as they knew the end reward would be well worth it.

The festival was also a welcome sight for Caerphilly’s independent traders, bringing an extra trade boost after what has been a difficult two years for the town’s high street.