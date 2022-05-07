THE wait is over and Argus readers have officially crowned their favourite takeaway in Gwent.

After months of nominations, readers have decided that pop-up pizzeria Stone ‘n’ Slice Pizza is the best takeaway in the area.

Taking the runners-up honours are the Tamarind Express in Newport, with third place going to Mango House in Magor.

The Argus paid a visit to Stone ‘n’ Slice in Rogerstone to deliver the good news and try and slice or two of its signature Neapolitan pizza.

Today the pair were set up outside Kath's home in Rogerstone.

Set up by pizza enthusiasts Martin Robbins and Kath Jones a little over a year ago, during the height of covid lockdowns, this pop up pizzeria has seen its popularity boom since then.

What’s even more impressive is that both Mr Robbins and Ms Jones work full-time and run Stone ‘n’ Slice simply because they love what they do.

“It makes us so happy,” Mr Robbins said after being crowned Gwent’s best takeaway.

“We’re only a small little business that’s been going for just over a year – we’re just so proud of ourselves and want to thank our customers that voted for us.

“Nothing makes us happier than getting appreciation from people that love our pizzas.”

Kath Jones and Martin Robbins set up Stone 'n' Slice during lockdown.

Mr Robbins told of how the business came about during lockdown, when he was craving a pizza.

“I live in Bristol and I was craving a pizza,” he said.

“But there was nowhere to get one from the local restaurants as they were all shut.”

“So I thought I’d try and create my own dough and went online and looked at a few recipes. I’d been mucking around with pizza dough for a while but never really knew what I was doing.

“There were a couple of places locally selling the Italian flowers and tomatoes – the authentic stuff.

“I bought a pizza oven that you put on top of your barbeque that gets to pretty hot temperatures and creates more of a Neapolitan style pizza.

Pizzas are made with in 90 seconds with ingredients only from Italy.

“And it kind of worked so I thought that I’d get myself a pizza oven. I developed my skills and practised with friends and family, and they said that I should sell them, so that’s how it went on.”

As for the pizzas themselves, they’re cooked in 90 seconds in a 500 degree oven and are made of ingredients entirely from Italy.

“They are truly authentic Neapolitan style pizzas,” Mr Robbins added.

“All the ingredients are from Naples – the pizzas only use four ingredients in the dough.

We tried a pepperoni pizza and it's safe to say we'll be coming back for more!

“They’re basic but as they say in Italy ‘less is more’ and I really believe that is the outcome of our pizzas – they’re delicious, I love them.”

Taking Mr Robbins’ word, we tried one for ourselves and it’s safe to say it didn’t disappoint.