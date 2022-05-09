AS SUMMER draws closer and the weather improves many want to soak up the sunshine.

We asked our readers on Facebook for recommendations. We had many, many great suggestions - here are 10 of the popular places recommended by our readers.

Potters (Newport)

Many suggested the rooftop garden at Potters, on Upper Dock Street in Newport city centre.

The rooftop terrace and bar at Potters in Newport

The popular pub, which has a 25+ policy, boasts a bar and roof terrace offering sheltered seating and a view of the city and the River Usk.

Tiny Rebel (Rogerstone)

Tiny Rebel, on Wern Industrial Estate in the Rogerstone area of Newport, was a popular choice among our readers.

The venue is a brewery and a bar meaning visitors can drink Tiny Rebel brewed drinks indoors or in the spacious beer garden.

Tiny Rebel in Rogerstone

Becky Johnston recommended their beer garden and said: “Pet friendly, great food, and home brewed beers.” Mark Chambers agreed, adding that it is “perfect in the sun”.

The Greyhound Inn (Christchurch)

This pub, on Old Hill in Christchurch, features a beer garden and offers foods and drinks, including alcohol, afternoon teas and vegetarian options.

Kerry Holland recommended the venue and said: “Lush food, great views and great service.”

St Julian Inn (Caerleon)

St Julian Inn, on Caerleon Road, sits alongside the River Usk offering people a lovely view while they enjoy a tipple.

Mike Bourne is among the readers who suggested it, saying: “Overlooking the river at St Julian Inn.”

The view from St Julian Inn (Picture: Camera Club member Angie Walker-y Fenyw)

Paul Taylor recommended visiting the beer garden on a “high tide in summer.”

The Bell Inn (Caerleon)

The Bell Inn, on Bulmore Road in Caerleon, with the traditional pub based near the River Usk.

The beer garden has sheltered seating and underwent a makeover last month (April 2022).

(Picture: The Bell Inn/Facebook)

Paul Morris suggested The Bell Inn Caerleon and said: “Lovely ale, tranquil setting, and great staff.”

The Hanbury Arms (Caerleon)

The Hanbury Arms, on Caerleon’s High Street, is a 16th century inn situated next to the River Usk with some of our readers recommending the venue’s beer garden.

(Picture: The Hanbury Arms Caerleon/Facebook)

The large outdoor area offers views of Caerleon Bridge and the River Usk at this “picturesque historic location.”

The Ship Inn (Caerleon)

Numerous Caerleon venues were recommended by readers, partially due to the beauty of the village and the river.

The Ship Inn, in Caerleon, was recommended for its lovely location, with it also earning praise for offering entertainment for youngsters.

Geoffrey Hale said: “Ship Inn in Caerleon has got things for the kids to do – my kids love it there.”

The Open Hearth (Torfaen)

The Open Hearth, on Wern Road in Torfaen, is also recommended by some of our readers.

Gareth Hodges recommended the beer garden here, adding: “Love it there.”

(Picture: The Open Hearth/Facebook)

Lana Campbell also rates the place highly (along with Queen Inn Cwmbran) stating: “I couldn’t sit in a beer garden without a decent view.”

The Three Tuns (Chepstow)

Further afield, The Three Tuns on Chepstow’s Bridge Street, got a mention – with the beer garden offering a stunning view of Chepstow Castle.

The Three Tuns in Chepstow (Picture: Beth Higham)

Beth Higham said: “It’s got a secret garden kind of vibe and is overlooked by the castle. Beautiful all year round.