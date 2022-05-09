Road closures will hit parts of the M4 and M48 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 and M48 road closures in Wales
- M4 eastbound, junction 26-24: Maintenance work will close the M4 around Newport this week. Overnight closures will be in place on the eastbound carriageway between junction 26 for Malpas and junction 24 for Coldra. The closures will allow maintenance work to take place on the stretch of motorway, and will begin at 8pm each evening, running until 6am. The work will continue until the morning of May 19.
- M48 eastbound, junction 2-1: The eastbound carriageway of the M48 will also be closed overnight this week. Maintenance work will shut the motorway between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust at the start of the week. Closures will be in place between 7pm and 6am, starting on Monday night and ending on Wednesday morning.
