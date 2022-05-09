Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Hudson-Lee Price was born on March 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. He is the first child of Beth Wells and Jon Price, of Risca.

Isobelle Seren Griffith was born to the song 'My Girl' by the Temptations on April 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. She is the first child of Alis Poppy Davies and Ashley Griffith, of Crumlin. The couple had planned a water birth at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr but had to be transferred by ambulance to the Grange due to complications with Alis. Mum and baby are home after a four-night stay in hospital.

Jayden-James Jeff Summerhill made a speedy arrival on January 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 10oz. The whole labour lasted 45 minutes from start to finish. His parents are Gabrielle Burgham and Lee Summerhill, of Abertillery, and his big brother is Jenson, four.

Harry Oliver Kai Hayne was born two weeks early on April 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. His parents are Laura and Mike Hayne, of Newport, and his big sister is Chloe, three.

Amiyah Rae Louise Jones was born 13 days late on April 6, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 9oz. Her parents are Amy Peacock and Warren Jones, of Newport. Her siblings are Kian Peacock, nine, Logan Wilkins, five, and Harlo Reeves, eight.