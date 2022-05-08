SUNSHINE was aplenty as the Tredegar House Folk Festival made its return after a two year absence this weekend, May 6 – 8.

It was the 31st running of the popular event that saw crowds flock to the grounds of the impressive 17th century manor home to enjoy a plethora of folk music, traditional dancing and plenty of food and drink.

Following a two-year absence due to covid, organisers of this year’s festival were keen to put on a big show, with the event also being a special celebration of one of its founders and legendary Newport musical figure Marcus Butler, who passed away last November.

“It’s a privilege to be back,” the festival’s chair Sue Oates said.

“We’ve been away for two hard years in which we’ve all mourned dear friends, changed lives and habits, found comfort in small mercies, and stood in awe of the heroic work of the NHS.

“This is by far the most ambitious festival we have ever presented. For that we have many to thank: our generous sponsors, our musicians, and dancers, our tireless volunteers, the brilliant teams at the National Trust and the Arts Council of Wales and my hard working festival committee.”

“We will forever cherish the memory of Marcus Butler, a festival founder member and creator of Marcus Music, whose workshop overlooks our festival site. We will remember him for his music, and dancing, and, most of all, with love.”

The weather couldn't have been better.

Crowds were treated to some brilliant musical performances on Friday night from multi-award winning group Calan, as well as the Trials of Cato, who won best album at the BBC Radio 2 folk awards.

Saturday evening saw Welsh Folk Award winners Alaw take to the stage Caldicot indie folk band Rusty Shackle flying the flag for Gwent.

But there was plenty enjoy throughout the day, with a packed dance programme on Saturday and Sunday that featured routines from across the globe.

Plenty of people packed themselves in the marquee to watch some of the performances.

On Sunday afternoon, festival goers were treated to some traditional Welsh dance courtesy of Dawnswyr Gwerin Pen-y-Fai, from Bridgend, who performed a dance originating from Abergavenny.

Gwent’s very own Welsh folk dancers also showed-off their dancing skills on Saturday afternoon.