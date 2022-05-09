A BLAENAVON resident who “loves to dance” celebrated her 104th birthday with music and a party at Arthur Jenkins Care Home.

Winifred Williams, known to friends as Win, was born in Pontnewynydd in 1918.

And on Sunday, she celebrated along with staff and residents with cake, music and bubbly.

Earlier in the day, her daughter Marilyn Gibbons, along with her husband John and their daughter, visited to home and spend time with Mrs Williams in the visitor pod outside.

“That’s the nearest we’ve got to her in the last three years,” Mrs Gibbons said.

“She was full of beans and so glad that we’d gone up to see her.”

Mrs Williams met her future husband Thomas James Williams in Pontypool, and they got married when she was 21.

They then moved to Pontypool, where she worked making ammunition at the Royal Ordinance Factory at Glascoed – known locally as ‘the dump’.

She then worked at Panteg Hospital, first as a domestic and then as a house mother, until she took an early retirement to look after her husband, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Williams died in 1982.

Win Williams' 104th birthday cake.

“She misses him terribly as they liked to go dancing and on a lot of holidays,” said Mrs Gibbons. “She still dances with her zimmer!

“She loved to go out walking the dog. She loves animals, and had a cat and a dog.”

Mrs Williams now has 34 grandchildren and great grandchildren, including two great great grandchildren.