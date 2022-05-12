MUSIC fans can get onboard the Vengabus for a four-day festival at Chepstow Racecourse.

The Vengaboys, Squarepusher and Camo & Krooked are headlining this year’s Balter Festival.

The festival is now in its seventh year, but this is the first time that it will run over four days.

Ticket holders can set up camp on Thursday, May 19, before being transported to cheese-heaven via the Vengabus with Dutch Eurodance party people the Vengaboys.

Following that they can take a trip back to the 90s rave scene with Squarepusher. After a hiatus, Squarepusher returned to the music scene to perform classic tracks and experimental new material to the backdrop of an impressive visual show.

The Balter Festival at Chepstow Racecourse. Picture: Ash Piper.

Joining the 90s legends on the line up, Noisia’s record label VISION records will be hosting a stage.

The VISION stage will headline Camo & Krooked, DJ Hazard, Current Value and cutting edge up-and-coming artists Buunshin b2b The Caracal Project, Gyrofield, Posij and Former. Other well-known drum and bass names include Break, Hedex, Dillinja, Mampi Swift, Nicky Blackmarket Rumble in the Jungle takeover ft. General Levy, Aries b2b Benny Page and Kelvin 373 & Inja.

Techno and electronic artists on the line up are Perc, Sterling Moss, Luna-C, Pete Cannon, Sully, Interplanetary Criminal, and GFOTY.

Balter will feature live bands such as Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Dub FX & Mr Woodnote, Leafdog & BVA and Dizraeli.

As well as the music, Balter Festival features outlandish walkabout and sideshow performances, art installations and bizarre forms of bingo.

There will be free camping available and a range of food venues, stalls and bars on site.

The event will take place at Chepstow Racecourse from May 19 to 22. For more information see balterfestival.com.