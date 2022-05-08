THE CHANCELLOR has confirmed £1.3 billion in military support to Ukraine during this financial year.

The announcement came after prime minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders meet virtually with President Zelenskyy on Sunday to mark VE day and discuss support for Ukraine’s long-term future as a sovereign and democratic country, including defensive lethal aid.

This is the highest rate of UK military spending on a conflict since the height of the campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, when 43,000 UK troops were deployed.

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced £300 million for electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices. This will be funded from the £1.3bn announced by the chancellor.

The prime minister and defence secretary will host a meeting of leading defence companies later this month to discuss ramping up production in response to increased demand created by the conflict in Ukraine and a global shift away from Russian-made weaponry.

Mr Johnson said: “Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe.

“The UK was the first country to recognise the scale of the threat and send arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country.

“In the process, we are bolstering our own security and economy, turbocharging the development and production of cutting-edge defence equipment here in the UK.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The situation in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering with every day bringing new, tragic stories of Putin’s brutality.

“We are unwavering in our support for the people of Ukraine – and this extra £1.3 billion will ensure we continue to provide the necessary military and operational support they need to defend themselves against Putin.

“The UK is at the forefront providing economic, humanitarian and defensive support to Ukraine and we are working tirelessly to bring an end to this conflict.”

The additional £1.3 billion comes from the Reserve funds the UK Government has set aside for the most pressing emergencies.

The UK government has said that more than 86,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the crisis have been given visas through the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family Scheme, and more than 27,000 have already arrived in the UK.